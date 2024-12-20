Paul Skenes surprises Livvy Dunne with elite gift for LSU graduation
Livvy Dunne joined boyfriend Paul Skenes as a graduate of Louisiana State University, and he made sure it was a day to remember for her.
The viral fifth-year senior gymnast graduated with an insanely high GPA while looking amazing in her cap and gown glam look, and then revealed her smoking white-hot minidress that was underneath.
The 22-year-old Dunne completed her undergraduate degree in interdisciplinary studies with a focus in leadership, sociology, and communications.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne is all smiles in hipster fit selfie with Paul Skenes lurking behind her
Absent from her initial posts was her Pittsburgh Pirates man, but then she eventually put a picture of them together in a sideways selfie on her Snapchat.
Dunne then shared the elite earrings gift Skenes got her for graduation where she said “shoutout to Paul for dad earrings✨.”
RELATED: Livvy Dunne gets flirty in bedroom wearing cozy pajamas fit
That’s a baller gift right there.
Dunne did surprise Skenes with an early gift for Christmas he loved earlier this week, and Thursday he got to return the favor for graduation.
The couple has been together since 2023 and Skenes has supported Dunne like at Monday night’s final gymnastics showcase where the two shared a sweet moment. They also just went on a date night where Skenes gave Dunne an epic stare.
Skenes already won the holidays with those diamond earrings. While he can also afford them with his MLB salary, it’s a super nice graduation gift that Dunne will never forget.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Trophy worthy: Travis Hunter’s fiancée Leanna Lenee jaw-dropping Heisman-win fit
Speaking of: 3 surprising facts about Hunter’s fiancée Leanna besides Lil Wayne
New Miss Queen: Lane Kiffin crushed by daughter Landry, his ex-wife in sassy fits
Speaking of…: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry flaunts extremely low-cut bday stunner
Stealth NFL WAG: 49ers QB Brock Purdy’s wife Jenna rocks jeans fit in rare photos