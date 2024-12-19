Lane Kiffin fuels ex-wife Layla speculation reposting cute Christmas trip photo
The Ole Miss Rebels football team finished the season ranked No. 14 in the nation, however, they failed to clinch a spot in the College Football Playoffs.
While the Rebels still have one more game, taking on the Duke Blue Devils in the Gator Bowl on Jan. 2, head coach Lane Kiffin is spending the holiday break with his family, including his ex-wife, Layla Kiffin.
Kiffin helped celebrate the couple's daughter Landry Kiffin's 20th birthday last weekend. While the Kiffins divorced in 2016, the former USC Trojans head coach looked incredibly cozy next to Layla during the party.
Kiffin, 49, even shared a post from her private Instagram page, insinuating in the comments section that Layla was moving to Oxford to be closer to him and Landry, as their eldest daughter is a student at Ole Miss.
While on a family trip in New York City with both of their daughters, Landry and Presley, the latter of whom is a student at USC, Kiffin reposted another photo from Layla's Instagram page, further fueling reconciliation rumors.
"It beginning to look a lot like Christmas," Kiffin wrote over the cute matching hats photo.
Kiffin and Layla also co-parent Knox, their youngest son, who just started his freshman year at Palos Verdes High School in California. Therefore, relocating to Mississippi would be a huge move.
Despite being a Class of 2028 prospect, Knox has already received college scholarship offers from SMU, Arkansas State, and Division II Mississippi College. As for whether Ole Miss will make an offer, "We have kind of a higher standard for the quarterbacks we take," Kiffin joked in June, per the Clarion Ledger. "We'll keep him hungry."
