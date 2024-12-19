Lane Kiffin’s ex-wife Layla outshines Landry, Presley grooving at swanky NYC hotel
Layla Kiffin has joined ex-husband Lane Kiffin and their daughters Landry and Presley in New York City.
After showing off her USC Trojans pride with daughter Presley, and upstaging Lane with Landry for her 20th birthday, Layla joined the fun in NYC where Landry has been on an epic shopping spree to the point where dad had to zing her on social media for he spending habits, and where now Presley, 18, posed for fit-off photo with her big sis.
The Ole Miss Rebels football coach of course has time since the team missed out on the College Football Playoff and doesn’t play again until January 1 for the Gator Bowl.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley wows in her USC volleyball uniform
Layla, Presley, and Landry took to TikTok to make a dance video in front of the new Louis Vuitton Hotel.
Layla is certainly slaying her looks at 50 — we know where her daughters get it from.
Landry is a sophomore at Ole Miss and has been dad’s No. 1 fan all season, while Presley and son Knox (not pictured) live with mom in Southern California.
The Kiffin women are certainly crushing NYC and giving Lane a win he can’t get on the football field in December.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Trophy worthy: Travis Hunter’s fiancée Leanna Lenee jaw-dropping Heisman-win fit
Speaking of: 3 surprising facts about Hunter’s fiancée Leanna besides Lil Wayne
New Miss Queen: Lane Kiffin crushed by daughter Landry, his ex-wife in sassy fits
Speaking of…: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry flaunts extremely low-cut bday stunner
Stealth NFL WAG: 49ers QB Brock Purdy’s wife Jenna rocks jeans fit in rare photos