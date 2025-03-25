Dodgers star Mookie Betts’ wife posts great update on his mystery illness
Mookie Betts has been out with a mysterious stomach illness that has caused the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar to lose over 20 pounds and miss the opening two games of the season for the World Series champs in the Tokyo Series. On Tuesday, his wife finally gave the team and fans some good news.
Mookie and his wife Brianna Betts made the trip to Tokyo with the team where Shohei Ohtani posted an epic sushi dinner with Mookie there. Since then, something went wrong. Betts explained to reporters how hard it’s been on him.
"I'm scared to eat, so I really don't know what to do," he said. All his tests have come back clean and has baffled doctors. "I'm practicing all day and my body's just kind of eating itself and so it's hard to not fuel it," He said. "And so every time, literally, every time I fuel my body, I throw it up."
Betts plays at about 180 pounds, but is down in the 150s with the illness. Finally, though, his wife shared a positive update on her 32-year-old husband’s health.
Markus is Mookie’s real name that she used.
The team did go 2-0 in Japan without Betts vs. the Chicago Cubs. The reigning champs have their home opener on March 27 vs. the Detroit Tigers. Will Mookie be able to play? It appears he could be back soon.