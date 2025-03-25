The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Dodgers star Mookie Betts’ wife posts great update on his mystery illness

Brianna Betts has some encouraging words for the World Series champions and their fans.

Matt Ryan

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) warms up before a game against the Chicago White Sox at Camelback Ranch-Glendale.
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) warms up before a game against the Chicago White Sox at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Mookie Betts has been out with a mysterious stomach illness that has caused the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar to lose over 20 pounds and miss the opening two games of the season for the World Series champs in the Tokyo Series. On Tuesday, his wife finally gave the team and fans some good news.

Mookie and his wife Brianna Betts made the trip to Tokyo with the team where Shohei Ohtani posted an epic sushi dinner with Mookie there. Since then, something went wrong. Betts explained to reporters how hard it’s been on him.

Mookie Bett
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) warms up before the game against the Yomiuri Giants at Tokyo Dome but couldn’t play. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

"I'm scared to eat, so I really don't know what to do," he said. All his tests have come back clean and has baffled doctors. "I'm practicing all day and my body's just kind of eating itself and so it's hard to not fuel it," He said. "And so every time, literally, every time I fuel my body, I throw it up."

Betts plays at about 180 pounds, but is down in the 150s with the illness. Finally, though, his wife shared a positive update on her 32-year-old husband’s health.

Brianna Betts
Brianna Betts/Instagram

Markus is Mookie’s real name that she used.

The team did go 2-0 in Japan without Betts vs. the Chicago Cubs. The reigning champs have their home opener on March 27 vs. the Detroit Tigers. Will Mookie be able to play? It appears he could be back soon.

Brianna Betts, Mookie Betts
Brianna Betts kisses her husband, Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

