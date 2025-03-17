The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Shohei Ohtani gives Dodgers most epic sushi meal ever with monstrous tuna

Living like rock stars in Japan thanks to Ohtani, the Los Angeles Dodgers had the most amazing sushi dinner ever. Even Freddie Freeman had to partake.

Matthew Graham

Mar 16, 2025: Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani gestures before the game against the Hanshin Tigers at the Tokyo Dome.
Mar 16, 2025: Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani gestures before the game against the Hanshin Tigers at the Tokyo Dome. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

The two most popular things from Japan came together in spectacular fashion for one epice meal - sushi and Shohei Ohtani.

Hosting the Los Angeles Dodgers crew to an unforgettable experience, the biggest star of the MLB gave his teammates a dinner they will never forget with a monstrous tuna that must have cost an obscene amount of money.

RELATED: 6-foot-4 Shohei Ohtani is tiny beside 7-foot-6 ex-college basketball player

Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani/Instagram

The reigning National League MVP, and three-time American League MVP, 30, shared the amazing night in an Instagram post, and even more shocking than the giant-sized fish was the fact teammate and World Series MVP Freddie Freeman had never eaten sushi before.

RELATED: Shohei Ohtani, wife Mamiko Tanaka's dog Decoy crushes baby announcement

Shohei Ohtani
Mar 15, 2025: Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani gestures before batting against the Yomiuri Giants during the first inning at the Tokyo Dome. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The 35-year-old Game 1 legend will never be able to have good sushi again after having such fresh sushi, and the Dodgers first baseman was pleasantly surprised.

"That's not bad... wonderful," Freeman reacted with his usual good nature.

Freddie Freeman, Shohei Ohtani
Freddie Freeman trying sushi for the first time. / Shohei Ohtani/Instagram
Freddie Freeman, Shohei Ohtani
Freddie Freeman after eating sushi for the first time, saying it's "wonderful." / Shohei Ohtani

The most controversial part, especially living in sushi-crazed Los Angeles, is of course Freeman never braving the common delicacy before getting spoiled by Ohtani in Japan.

The Dodgers, and Ohtani in particular, have been wonderful ambassadors as the defending World Series champions tour Japan, play some games, and open up the regular season against the Chicago Cubs tomorrow in the Tokyo Dome for a two-game set before returning stateside.

One thing is clear. Ohtani has ruined Freeman's sushi expectations forever.

Shohei Ohtani, Mamiko Tanaka
Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani and his wife Mamiko Tanaka on March 14, 2024. / IMAGO / Newscom / Yonhap News
Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Parties