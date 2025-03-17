Shohei Ohtani gives Dodgers most epic sushi meal ever with monstrous tuna
The two most popular things from Japan came together in spectacular fashion for one epice meal - sushi and Shohei Ohtani.
Hosting the Los Angeles Dodgers crew to an unforgettable experience, the biggest star of the MLB gave his teammates a dinner they will never forget with a monstrous tuna that must have cost an obscene amount of money.
The reigning National League MVP, and three-time American League MVP, 30, shared the amazing night in an Instagram post, and even more shocking than the giant-sized fish was the fact teammate and World Series MVP Freddie Freeman had never eaten sushi before.
The 35-year-old Game 1 legend will never be able to have good sushi again after having such fresh sushi, and the Dodgers first baseman was pleasantly surprised.
"That's not bad... wonderful," Freeman reacted with his usual good nature.
The most controversial part, especially living in sushi-crazed Los Angeles, is of course Freeman never braving the common delicacy before getting spoiled by Ohtani in Japan.
The Dodgers, and Ohtani in particular, have been wonderful ambassadors as the defending World Series champions tour Japan, play some games, and open up the regular season against the Chicago Cubs tomorrow in the Tokyo Dome for a two-game set before returning stateside.
One thing is clear. Ohtani has ruined Freeman's sushi expectations forever.