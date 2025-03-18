Shohei Ohtani's wife Mamiko sends him amazing Japanese gift for Dodgers Opening Day
Shohei Ohtani’s wife Mamiko Tanaka is making his trip to Japan with the Los Angeles Dodgers even more special.
The three-time MLB MVP and the world champions opened the season in the Tokyo Series vs. the Chicago Cubs with a 4-1 win. Ohtani finished the game 2-for-5 with a single and a double, and also scored two runs in front of over 42,000 adoring fans at the Tokyo Dome while rocking some pretty special cleats with his dog Decoy on them.
While the teams will play again on Wednesday, Ohtani is no doubt enjoying more time in his home country. He’s also enjoying a sweet gift that Tanaka had made for him after she already gifted the Dodgers WAGs some Hello Kitty swag. Tanaka got special cakes and boxes made from the famous restaurant Eté in Tokyo in what are supposed to be “a national treasure,” and super hard to get, according to translation from Yahoo Japan. They are also known as “phantom cakes.”
Those look awesome and yummy.
There was no sign of Tanaka, who is pregnant, on the trip. The couple announced that exciting news in December using Decoy in an epic announcement.
Ohtani not only won the game, but he won off the field with this sweet gift and gesture from his wife.