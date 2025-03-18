The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Shohei Ohtani's wife Mamiko sends him amazing Japanese gift for Dodgers Opening Day

The three-time MLB MVP not only had a memorable day on the baseball field, but off of it as well with his wife’s sweet gift.

Matt Ryan

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) waits to bat during the first inning against the Hanshin Tigers at Tokyo Dome.
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) waits to bat during the first inning against the Hanshin Tigers at Tokyo Dome. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Shohei Ohtani’s wife Mamiko Tanaka is making his trip to Japan with the Los Angeles Dodgers even more special.

The three-time MLB MVP and the world champions opened the season in the Tokyo Series vs. the Chicago Cubs with a 4-1 win. Ohtani finished the game 2-for-5 with a single and a double, and also scored two runs in front of over 42,000 adoring fans at the Tokyo Dome while rocking some pretty special cleats with his dog Decoy on them.

RELATED: Shohei Ohtani's rarely-seen wife Mamiko Tanaka is 'absolute baller' in her own right

While the teams will play again on Wednesday, Ohtani is no doubt enjoying more time in his home country. He’s also enjoying a sweet gift that Tanaka had made for him after she already gifted the Dodgers WAGs some Hello Kitty swag. Tanaka got special cakes and boxes made from the famous restaurant Eté in Tokyo in what are supposed to be “a national treasure,” and super hard to get, according to translation from Yahoo Japan. They are also known as “phantom cakes.”

Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani/Instagram

RELATED: Shohei Ohtani gives Dodgers most epic sushi meal ever with monstrous tuna

Those look awesome and yummy.

There was no sign of Tanaka, who is pregnant, on the trip. The couple announced that exciting news in December using Decoy in an epic announcement.

Ohtani not only won the game, but he won off the field with this sweet gift and gesture from his wife.

Mamiko Tanaka
Mamiko Tanaka with Decoy / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships