Penn State QB Drew Allar's girlfriend Emma Bush celebrates anniversary with love note
All eyes are on Penn State quarterback Drew Allar as the Nittany Lions (No. 3) take on the Oregon Ducks (No. 6) on Saturday, Sept. 27.
Both teams head into the primetime matchup undefeated. With home field advantage and a white-out crowd expected at Happy Valley, the Nittany Lions are considered favorites to defeat the Ducks.
Fans will keep an eye out to see if Allar's longtime girlfriend, Emma Bush, makes it to University Park for the big game. Bush is a pre-law student at Penn State's rival school, Ohio State University.
Allar and Bush are high school sweethearts who first start dating at Medina High School in Ohio. While a long distance relationship is not easy, they make it work.
While Allar returned to play for Penn State for his senior year this season, Bush interned at Clark & Lowe Attorneys at Law and AmTrust Financial Service Inc ahead of her fourth year at Ohio State, per her Linkedin profile.
While Bush rarely posts on her Instagram grid, she celebrated the couple's anniversary earlier this month. She shared numerous photos of the couple and wrote, "6 years of you and me. I love you more everyday @drewallar."
She added in a second message, "Thank you for being the best man I could ever ask for, here is to many years to come!"
The Penn State-Oregon matchup is a rematch 2024 Big Ten Championship game, when the Ducks defeated the Nittanly Lions 45-37.
