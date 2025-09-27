The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Penn State QB Drew Allar's girlfriend Emma Bush celebrates anniversary with love note

Drew Allar's longtime girlfriend Emma Bush remains the PSU quarterback's No. 1 fan.

Emily Bicks

August 30, 2025: Penn State quarterback Drew Allar in State College, Pa.
August 30, 2025: Penn State quarterback Drew Allar in State College, Pa. / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
All eyes are on Penn State quarterback Drew Allar as the Nittany Lions (No. 3) take on the Oregon Ducks (No. 6) on Saturday, Sept. 27.

Both teams head into the primetime matchup undefeated. With home field advantage and a white-out crowd expected at Happy Valley, the Nittany Lions are considered favorites to defeat the Ducks.

Fans will keep an eye out to see if Allar's longtime girlfriend, Emma Bush, makes it to University Park for the big game. Bush is a pre-law student at Penn State's rival school, Ohio State University.

Emma Bush, Drew Allar
_emmabush_/Instagram

Allar and Bush are high school sweethearts who first start dating at Medina High School in Ohio. While a long distance relationship is not easy, they make it work.

While Allar returned to play for Penn State for his senior year this season, Bush interned at Clark & Lowe Attorneys at Law and AmTrust Financial Service Inc ahead of her fourth year at Ohio State, per her Linkedin profile.

While Bush rarely posts on her Instagram grid, she celebrated the couple's anniversary earlier this month. She shared numerous photos of the couple and wrote, "6 years of you and me. I love you more everyday @drewallar."

Drew Allar, Emma Bush
_emmabush_/Instagram

She added in a second message, "Thank you for being the best man I could ever ask for, here is to many years to come!"

Drew Allar
_emmabush_/Instagram

The Penn State-Oregon matchup is a rematch 2024 Big Ten Championship game, when the Ducks defeated the Nittanly Lions 45-37.

Published
Emily Bicks
EMILY BICKS

Emily Bicks is a sports reporter with over a decade of experience in journalism. In addition to her work at The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, she covers the NFL for Heavy Sports. Her previous work includes founding an entertainment column for the New York Observer, writing for Refinery29, Variety, and Tribune Media.

