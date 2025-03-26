ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst gets destroyed by LeBron James on real 'friendship'
Brian Windhorst has been covering LeBron James since the NBA star was in high school in Ohio. He’s broken numerous stories involving James and many assumed since they attended the same high school they were actually friends and had a good relationship. On Wednesday, King James just beheaded that notion with his comments while on “The Pat McAfee Show.”
The 40-year-old Los Angeles Lakers star was not giving two effs on Wednesday, not holding back while talking to McAfee including his language (that’s a warning). He first talked about how the 2003 NBA draft lottery may have been rigged so that his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers could get the No. 1 pick and the rights to select the St. Vincent-St. Mary High School All-American.
LeBron would go on to talk about the real reason why he blew up at Stephen A. Smith over his son Bronny James, and really threw shade at Smith with his comments.
While that wasn’t so shocking considering he and his wife Savannah keep trolling ESPN and Smith when Bronny has a big game in the G-League, what was shocking was how LeBron totally dismissed his relationship with the ESPN NBA insider Windhorst, who graduated a few years ahead of LeBron from the same high school. It appeared to stem from Windhorst’s comments about why LeBron chose Nike and No. 23.
“I seen Brian Windhorst on one of these shows not too long ago. This guy says he's like my f------- best friend. These guys are just weird... He went on his show and said 'Don't let LeBron fool you. He wears number 23 because of Michael Jordan.' Ok, that's a fact. 'He signed with Nike because of Michael Jordan.' Like, no the f--- I didn't. I signed with Nike because I got a hell of a signing bonus and they gave me a seven-year, $90 million contract and I moved my mom out of the hood the next day I signed that contract...Like, what are we talking about?”
Here’s the clip:
Now, that’s gotta burn for Windhorst who really has presented himself — and quite frankly made his living — as a guy who is super close with LeBron and even friends.
The King isn’t taking any prisoners right now. Beware.