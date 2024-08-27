Fan’s reaction to Caitlin Clark’s gesture will melt your heart (VIDEO)
Caitlin Clark had a memorable day during her trip to Atlanta in more ways than one.
First, the Indiana Fever All-Star guard arrived to play the Atlanta Dream wearing a trendy hipster outfit.
Then, Clark had all of Fever nation and the WNBA holding their collective breath when she went down with what appeared to be a bad ankle injury.
Fortunately, Clark was able to shake it off and return to the game and get the win vs the Dream, finishing with 19 points, 7 assists, and 7 rebounds.
After the game Clark called herself “soft” after seeing the replay of the injury.
The most memorable moment of the night, however, happened after the game with a young fan. Clark signed her game worn shoes and handed them up to an adoring fan in the stands and the reaction will melt your heart.
Afterward, the smiling fan showed off the pair of signed ‘Bruce Lee’ Nike Kobe 5s.
Other fans loved the moment as well:
It’s great to see Clark embracing her fame and giving back to the fans. This is truly a special moment that this fan in particular will never forget.