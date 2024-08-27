Nike's iconic Deion Sanders Falcons NFL kicks returning for dose of nostalgia
If you're an NFL fan who loves nostalgia, Nike has another treat for you.
After it was announced that Nike was set to release some awesome Bo Jackson-Oakland Raiders classic kicks, the release of a former on-field gem has been announced.
Nice Kicks shared the news that Nike will be bringing back the iconic Deion Sanders 'Atlanta Falcons' Nike Air Diamond Turf in February 2025.
PHOTOS: Nike drops awesome Raiders Bo Jackson classic NFL kicks
Check them out.
Beautiful.
No price range or exact release date has been announced at this time, though $150 has been a rumored selling point. Nike and NFL fans will be lining up to get their hands on the latest release of the classic regardless.
What nostalgic release will Nike announce next?
