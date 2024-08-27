Caitlin Clark Roasted Herself Over How She Looked After Hurting Ankle vs. Dream
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever bounced back with a big win Monday night on the road, beating the Atlanta Dream, 84-79. Indiana has now won three of its last four games and was able to shake off last Saturday's loss to the Lynx and get back in the win column as the push to the WNBA playoffs continues.
Clark—who had 19 points, seven assists, and seven rebound in the victory—had a little bit of an injury scare in the first half when she rolled her ankle while playing defense. She exited the game briefly, which rightfully freaked out fans, but then she quickly returned and was fine for the rest of the game.
Here's what happened:
Clark roasted herself a bit after the game, saying: “I saw the replay, and I look really soft. It wasn’t that bad of a turn, but it hurt.”
The Fever are now 14-16 on the year and are in the seventh spot for the WNBA playoffs. Their next game is Wednesday night at home against the Connecticut Sun. Clark and her ankle should be ready for that one.