Must-see LeBron, Steph Curry as "Game of Throne"-like dudes: NBA fans have jokes

A TikTok AI creation of NBA stars as “Game of Throne”-like dark fantasy characters is going viral. Fans are loving it with some hilarious burns, especially for Jayson Tatum.

Matthew Graham

Aug 10, 2024: Steph Curry and LeBron James celebrate after defeating France.
Aug 10, 2024: Steph Curry and LeBron James celebrate after defeating France. / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
If you ever wondered what the NBA’s biggest stars would look like as "Game of Thrones"-like dark fantasy characters, then today is your day.

Originally on a TikTok handle called shadowsorcerers, which appears to specialize in cool AI-generated moving graphics for dark fantasy lovers, their TikTok post on NBA stars is already going viral. The X, formerly Twitter, version, which was shared only hours ago already has nearly 3 million views as of this posting, and you can see why. It’s bada**.

Los Angeles Laker LeBron James as the king on a “Game of Thrones” like Iron Throne might be the best of the looks, but there’s plenty to go around. Minnesota Timberwolve Anthony Edwards naturally with wolves is baller. Denver Nugget Nikola Jokic as a King of the North-like Jon Snow is a perfect fit. Golden State Warrior Steph Curry wishes he had that muscle tone!

The Phoenix Suns’ Kevin Durant is portrayed as a sorcerous villain. Los Angeles Clipper James Harden is a bit soft even in the dark fantasy world as he drinks at an alternate-reality pub. Jayson Tatum, who Boston Celtics fans are still bitter about his playing time during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 for Team USA, won’t be happy with his portrayal as a “Romeo and Juliet”-like prince.

NBA fans had jokes and were unanimous in its awesome-ness.

If only “House of the Dragon” were as cool as this post.

