Caitlin Clark channels hipster look with WNBA pregame fit (VIDEO)
Caitlin Clark is red-hot on the court and off it as well.
The Indiana Fever rookie guard just became the fastest player in WNBA history to 500 points and 200 assists and she’s straight torching teams lately. Just look how ridiculous she is with the smoothest pass you’ll ever see and how she put her defender on skates with a nasty crossover.
Clark is filling up arenas, and before Monday’s game with the Atlanta Dream, Tina Charles recognized her impact on the league.
With the Fever in Atlanta, Clark’s fashion game was once again on point.
Fans loved Clark’s outfit as well:
Clark did hurt her ankle, but thankfully she returned the game.
Ouch! Clark is a tough one. Now pay her more for those great outfits.