Fans felt every single emotion after Simone Biles and Suni Lee’s unexpected balance beam falls at Paris Olympics
The Gymternet was waiting on bated breath as Suni Lee and Simone Biles competed in the balance beam finals on Monday, August 5.
After both gymnasts — who have already won multiple medals in Paris — suffered unexpected falls off the beam, both missed spots on the podium; Lee came in sixth place and Biles in fifth.
It was a shocking end for the beam final, as Biles won bronze on beam at the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2021 Tokyo games. Fans watching at home felt every single emotion alongside the gymnasts.
“God take suni lee’s pain from falling off the beam and give it to ME,” one fan wrote via X (formerly known as Twitter).
“Me and the beam that made suni fall,” another person commented, alongside a GiF of someone fighting.
“Catching up on gymnastics and finding out both simone biles and suni lee fell off the beam today and didn’t place. screaming and crying,” another person shared.
“While watching Suni on the beam I was literally holding my breath,” a fourth X user wrote. “When she fell and fell hard, I cried out NOOO! I wanted it so bad for her!”
Another fan claimed that “there has to be something wrong with the beam” since several gymnasts fell off of it in the event.
Both Biles and Lee commented on how eerily silent the crowd was during the final, noting that the two of them were even getting scolded for cheering each other on.“They're like shushing so much. Why are they doing that?" Biles asked Lee while greeting her teammate with open arms after Lee’s fall off the beam, per USA Today. Lee agreed that the insistence that they be quiet was “annoying” — and she and Biles “didn’t like that.”
“I love hearing my teammates cheer for me,” Lee said, "When I was up there, I was like 'people can probably hear me breathing.’ It adds to the stress, just because yes, you're the only one up there, but it just makes you feel like you're the only one up there. I was feeling the pressure."
