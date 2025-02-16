5-foot-3 Muggsy Bogues disappears in 7-foot-3 Wembanyama's arms
It's NBA All-Star Weekend, so all of the league's current and former stars are in attendance for Saturday night's festivities at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. First up was the Skills Competition, with Victor Wembanyama and Chris Paul representing the San Antonio Spurs.
Wemby and CP3 had an interesting strategy for their run and were disqualified, but Wembanyama would later return for a standout moment.
The 7-foot-3 Frenchman linked up with NBA legend Muggsy Bogues and the size difference was mind-blowing.
Bogues, who stands just 5-foot-3, is the shortest player in NBA history and it showed when Wembanyama towered over him. We all knew Wemby was tall, but the heigh difference was staggering.
And here is the video of the meeting so you know it's really real.
That is a 60-year-old grown man looking like a child by the way Wembanyama completely dwarfs him. But, to be fair, Wembanyama makes everyone look incredibly small -- even modern-day NBA players.
Saturday's All-Star Weekend festivities included the Skills Competition, 3-Point Shootout, and Slam Dunk Competition.
The NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, February 16, at 8:00 p.m. ET on TNT. This year's All-Star Game features a different format, with four teams competing in a mini-tournament to crown the winner. The teams were selected by Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith, and Candace Parker.
