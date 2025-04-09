Florida Gators legend Tim Tebow looks more jacked now than quarterback playing days
Tim Tebow is still just 37 years old and retired from the NFL not to long ago in 2021. The former quarterback showed off a picture showing he’s still in insane shape, looking like he could still play.
Tebow is soon-to-be girl dad after he and his wife Demi-Leigh had an adorable gender reveal moment. Baby Tebow is coming sometime in June and his former Miss Universe wife from South Africa is looking amazing with her baby bump.
While Tim is waiting to be a father, the college football analyst is hitting the gym hard. After celebrating his Florida Gators winning the 2025 college basketball national championship on Monday over the Houston Cougars, Tebow was motivated to get his workout in. He wrote, “when you’re traveling in between events but feeling fired up bc of a Gators win so you gotta get a session in!!” He then posted a picture looking insanely jacked.
Tebow was a college legend at Florida winning two national titles in 2006 and 2008, as well as the 2007 Heisman Trophy.
He married Demi-Leigh in 2020 in a celebration in her hometown in South Africa and has since turned his talents to being an analyst.
While he’s approaching 40, he looks in better shape than his playing days in the NFL even.