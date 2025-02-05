Tim Tebow, Miss Universe wife Demi-Leigh adorably show off her ‘Baby Tebow’ bump
Baby Tebow is due mid-to-late June for the former Florida Gators Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow and his wife Demi-Leigh Tebow. On Wednesday, the couple showed off her baby bump in adorable photos.
The now 37-year-old Tebow is an NFL analyst for the SEC and ESPN, as well as a motivational speaker and a venture capitalist. He’s been married to former Miss Unvierse 2017 Demi, 29, from South Africa since 2020.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes posts mom hang teasing baby Golden glimpse on 'beautiful day'
We last saw Demi-Leigh with Tim at the Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York, New York, where she crushed a fire-red dress, followed by the couple announcing the pregnancy news last month in epic photos.
RELATED: Tom Brady's ex Gisele Bündchen has third baby with boyfriend Joaquim Valente
Now, they are showing off Demi-Leigh’s baby bump and baby shower photos (scroll through). Demi said, “Spending most of my time in the U.S., one of the hardest things is not being able to share some of life’s special moments with my friends and family back home in South Africa. I’m especially grateful for this to celebrate Baby Tebow with some of the people that have been in my life since I was little!”
It’s awesome they got South African vendors as part of the festivities as well, and how the Tebows made her “heart beam.”
The former pageant queen Demi-Leigh now works as an entrepreneur, influencer, and model. She boasts 1.7 million followers on Instagram, compared to her husband’s 3.2 million.
The couple officially wed in a lavish ceremony at the La Paris Estate in Cape Town, South Africa.
Congrats to Demi-Leigh and Tim, and we can’t wait to meet Baby Tebow.
