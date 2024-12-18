Tim Tebow’s Miss Universe wife crushes fire-red fit for Heisman Trophy ceremony
Tim Tebow was in New York Saturday night for the big Heisman Trophy ceremony as a former Heisman winner himself, but his wife and former Miss Universe winner totally outshined him.
The former Florida Gators star won the award in 2007 and is invited back every year for the ceremony as part of the Heisman fraternity. He was there to watch Travis Hunter win and see Leanna Lenee in her stunning look.
The now 37-year-old Tebow is an NFL analyst for the SEC and ESPN, as well as a motivational speaker and a venture capitalist. He’s also married to former Miss Unvierse Demi-Leigh Tebow, 29, from South Africa since 2020.
RELATED: Who is Travis Hunter's girlfriend now fiancée Leanna Lenee?
Demi-Leigh, who won the competition in 2017, accompanied Tim to NYC and totally wowed with her fire-red gown and white furry purse.
Wow, there’s a reason she won Miss Universe. She works now as an entrepreneur, infleuncer, and model. She boasts 1.7 million followers on Instagram, compared to her husband’s 3.2 million.
RELATED: Heisman winner Travis Hunter's fiancée loves one NFL team in particular
The couple officially wed in a lavish ceremony at the La Paris Estate in Cape Town, South Africa.
Demi-Leigh also shared some more looks on Instagram from her times in NYC.
Those are definitely Heisman-worthy looks on Miss Tebow.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Trophy worthy: Travis Hunter’s fiancée Leanna Lenee jaw-dropping Heisman-win fit
Speaking of: 3 surprising facts about Hunter’s fiancée Leanna besides Lil Wayne
New Miss Queen: Lane Kiffin crushed by daughter Landry, his ex-wife in sassy fits
Speaking of…: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry flaunts extremely low-cut bday stunner
Stealth NFL WAG: 49ers QB Brock Purdy’s wife Jenna rocks jeans fit in rare photos