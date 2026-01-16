Kyle Tucker's wife Samantha flaunts $240M Dodgers deal with 2-word message

Somehow, the two-time defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers have managed to get even better this offseason.

Not only did they sign elite former New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz in free agency in December, but news broke on January 15 that they also acquired Kyle Tucker, who was the best free agent hitter available this offseason.

Oct 2, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker (30) is greeted in the dugout after scoring against the San Diego Padres during game three of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Tucker signed a four-year, $240 million deal with the Dodgers, which includes an opt-out after the second and third years, a $64 million signing bonus, and $30 million deferred.

That's a staggering sum of money to pay anyone, especially a Los Angeles team that has many other massive contracts on the books. But this team has endless resources that continue to pay dividends.

Aug 23, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker (30) hits a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the third inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images | Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

While the Dodgers' roster was close to perfect after winning the World Series, the only place they could have upgraded was in left field and the back end of their bullpen.

And they've added the best available player at both spots, making for arguably the greatest MLB roster of all time.

Oct 31, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) and manager Dave Roberts (30) celebrate on the podium after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Samantha Tucker sends clear message on Dodgers signing

One person who is surely stoked about this contract is Kyle Tucker's pregnant wife, Samantha.

She made this clear by reposting her husband's Instagram video announcing his Dodgers signing on her Instagram story on January 16. Her post was captioned, "Dodger time 💙🤍".

Samantha Tucker's January 16 Instagram story. | Instagram/@samtuck30

It will be interesting to see where Tucker hits into a Dodgers lineup that already has Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Teoscar Hernandez, and many other notable names.

What's for sure is that Los Angeles just became even bigger favorites to win their third straight World Series in 2026, which has the rest of the baseball world up in arms.

