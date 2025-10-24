Freddie Freeman’s wife Chelsea turns heads in Dodgers World Series Game 1 fit
Freddie Freeman’s wife Chelsea Freeman has been a WAG MVP all postseason for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ playoff run. She stood out again for Game 1 of the World Series at the Toronto Blue Jays.
Chelsea has crushed in fits like her Game 4 of the NLCS lucky fit where she even upstaged Shohei Ohtani’s wife Mamiko standing next to her. She also was seen in an epic celebration selfie with Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa Bryant at Dodger Stadium, and then had a next-level fit change to celebrate the team heading back to the World Series.
She even crushed Freddie himself on a date night between games.
For Friday night’s opener in Toronto, Canada, Chelsea posed with all the WAGs where her dark blue look turned heads (second from bottom left) won fit of the night amongst the other girls.
Chelsea and Freddie’s three sons also usually travel with mom and are a hit at games.
Freddie was last year’s World Series hero and MVP. He’s won two rings now with with Los Angeles last year and another in 2021 with the Atlanta Braves.
His wife hopes her unique fit for Game 1 will be a lucky one across the border in pursuit of No. 3.
