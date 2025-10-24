The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Freddie Freeman’s wife Chelsea turns heads in Dodgers World Series Game 1 fit

The wife of the All-Star first baseman and last year’s World Series MVP stands out with the other WAGs in Toronto.

Matt Ryan

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (left) and wife Chelsea Freeman pose on the ESPYs red carpet at the Dolby Theatre.
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (left) and wife Chelsea Freeman pose on the ESPYs red carpet at the Dolby Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Freddie Freeman’s wife Chelsea Freeman has been a WAG MVP all postseason for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ playoff run. She stood out again for Game 1 of the World Series at the Toronto Blue Jays.

Chelsea has crushed in fits like her Game 4 of the NLCS lucky fit where she even upstaged Shohei Ohtani’s wife Mamiko standing next to her. She also was seen in an epic celebration selfie with Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa Bryant at Dodger Stadium, and then had a next-level fit change to celebrate the team heading back to the World Series.

RELATED: Dodgers WAG Chelsea Freeman posts message after sad Alex Vesia news

She even crushed Freddie himself on a date night between games.

For Friday night’s opener in Toronto, Canada, Chelsea posed with all the WAGs where her dark blue look turned heads (second from bottom left) won fit of the night amongst the other girls.

Chelsea and Freddie’s three sons also usually travel with mom and are a hit at games.

Freddie was last year’s World Series hero and MVP. He’s won two rings now with with Los Angeles last year and another in 2021 with the Atlanta Braves.

His wife hopes her unique fit for Game 1 will be a lucky one across the border in pursuit of No. 3.

Chelsea and Freddie Freema
Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky

E-strange: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar shows ex-husband Deion love in cooking fit

Finale: Penn State’s James Franklin shares emotional hug with daughters in last game

NYC queen: Jaxson Dart’s mom steals spotlight again in Giants fit after shocking win

MVP look: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has rare big smile with Dodgers WAGs before NLCS

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion