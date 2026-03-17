Hollywood Brown’s Wife Zoei Flexes Eagles Signing After Chiefs Exit With 3-Words

On March 17, news broke that wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown had signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency that was worth up to $6.5 million.

Hollywood Brown won't be headed to Philadelphia from the Kansas City Chiefs alone. He'll be taking his wife, Zoei Billions, and their child to the new city as well.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown (5) | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Zoei Billions and Hollywood Brown got engaged in January 2024 after having dated for years. She is the co-founder and Chief of Business Development at a company called Platinum Pro Capital, where she utilizes her background as an investor and realtor.

She is also a co-founder of MZ Investments, which provides athletes with investment opportunities. The couple currently has one child together.

Zoei Billions Reacts to Hollywood Brown's Eagles Signing with 3-Word Message

In the wake of Brown's signing becoming official, the NFL's Instagram account posted a graphic breaking news of the deal with the caption, "Eagles signing WR Marquise Brown to one-year deal worth up to $6.5M."

Zoei then reposted this to her own Instagram story and added the caption, "Let's go babyyyy🦅🤍🤍". This shows that she's clearly excited for this new chapter with her husband at one of the league's best franchises.

What Does Hollywood Brown's Signing Mean For the Eagles?

This adds an interesting dynamic to the Eagles' wide receiver corps. They currently have two standout receivers in DeVonta Smith (who was recently married) and A.J. Brown. However, there has been speculation that Brown might be on the trading block after he expressed occasional frustration with his role on the team last season.

While the two Browns (Hollywood and A.J.) have completely different physical profiles (Hollywood is listed at 5'9" and 180 pounds while A.J. is listed at 6'1" and 226 pounds), they are both primarily deep-ball threats, which means that Hollywood might serve as A.J.'s replacement if he is indeed traded.

What's for sure is that star quarterback Jalen Hurts just added another weapon to his arsenal in hopes of bringing the Eagles back to the Super Bowl after they were champions in 2024.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterrback Jalen Hurts | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ultimately, the Eagles will have one of the league's most talented and multi-dimensional offenses next season, regardless of whether A.J. Brown is on the team.

And this addition of Hollywood Brown adds a fascinating new element that should provide a degree of flash and excitement to what's already a high-functioning and high-flying offensive attack.