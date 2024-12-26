Hollywood Brown's wife Zoei rocks all-red fit, Louis V scarf for Chiefs Christmas
The Kansas City Chiefs celebrated Christmas with a dominant win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, and one of the NFL WAGs in attendance was turning heads with her holiday fit.
Zoei Billions, the wife of Chiefs wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, brought the heat with an all-red fit and Louis Vuitton scarf for the Chiefs Christmas.
She flexed the luxurious fit, complete with a full-length red leather jacket, for the 'Gram.
RELATED: Ava Hunt's sleek fit upstages sister Gracie at Chiefs-Steelers Christmas game
Zoei enjoyed the game from the VIP suites at Acrisure Stadium.
RELATED: Gracie Hunt has controversial fashion choice for Chiefs-Steelers Netflix NFL game
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes rocks non-Chiefs colors Christmas gameday fit from home with kids
Now that is a statement fit.
Brown finished the game with four catches for 43 yards as the Chiefs boatraced the Steelers, 29-10. With the win, the Chiefs clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC for the postseason.
Zoei and Hollywood Brown announced their engagement in January 2024 after years of dating. She is is the co-founder and Chief of Business Development at Platinum Pro Capital, and has touted her background as an investor and realtor. She is also a co-founder of MZ Investments which provides athletes with investment opportunities.
Kansas City will wrap up the regular season on the road when they travel to Mile High to face the division-rival Denver Broncos.
