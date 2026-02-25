Jack Hughes’ USA Gold Medal Flex Over Canada Gets 1-Word Verdict From Brother Quinn

It will take a long time before the Canadian men's hockey team will be able to get over their defeat to the United States in the gold medal match of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

Team Canada has the best player in the world on their team in Connor McDavid, who set a record points total for the Olympics (13, with 2 goals and 11 assists) and won the tournament's Most Valuable Player Award. Yet, this still wasn't enough to beat Team USA.

Connor McDavid of Canada | IMAGO / Bildbyran

McDavid's wife, Lauren Kyle, made a heartfelt Instagram story post about this loss on February 24 that read, "So incredibly proud of my husband and this entire team. The sacrifice, the discipline, the heart and the way they carried themselves with humility, class and respect.

"Watching you wear the maple lead and leave everything on the ice will always mean more than any scoreboard. Forever proud of you and never been more proud to be a Canadian ❤️🤍🇨🇦," it continued.

This does a great job of capturing the sentiment that Canadian fans have around their beloved hockey team at the moment.

Lauren Kyle McDavid's February 24 Instagram story. | Instagram/@laurenkyle1

There is also a lot of admiration for the Team USA squad among hockey fans. However, some of these players (and the team as a whole) are under scrutiny because of how they laughed at a joke USA President Donald Trump made regarding the Team USA women's hockey team in the wake of their win, along with their decision to attend the President's State of the Union address at the White House on Tuesday.

Jack Hughes’ USA Gold Medal Post Sparks Buzz After Canada Win

Ultimately, scrutiny doesn't seem to bother 24-year-old star forward Jack Hughes, who scored Team USA's golden goal to beat Canada.

He has made it clear that he isn't daunted by the criticism he and his team have faced in the aftermath of their win.

Jack Hughes | IMAGO / Cover-Images

And Hughes continued to prove this with an Instagram post he made on February 25 that didn't include any caption. Instead, it simply showed several still photos of the aftermath of his legendary goal and the ensuing Team USA celebration.

The post's top comment is from Jack's older brother Quinn (who was a critical defender for Team USA), who simply wrote, "Legend".

One would imagine that Canada fans who are still upset about this devastating loss will not take kindly to this post from Jack Hughes, even if it wasn't a direct diss.