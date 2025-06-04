The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jahmyr Gibbs' gf Nicole Anderson flexes abs after hot pilates session

Nicole Anderson, the girlfriend of Detroit Lions star running back Jahmyr Gibbs, showed off her gym progress after getting in a hot pilates session.

Josh Sanchez

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs celebrates the win against the Minnesota Vikings.
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs celebrates the win against the Minnesota Vikings. / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Detroit Lions star running back Jahmyr Gibbs is one of the most talented young running backs in the NFL, and he's been making major progress in the league since becoming the No. 12 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft after starring for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Gibbs is coming off of a breakout season where he recorded 1,412 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns, while adding 52 catches for 517 yards and four touchdowns.

Getting to the top of the league doesn't come easy, and it's no surprise that his work ethic is rubbing off on his girlfriend, Nicole Anderson.

Anderson recently took to social media to flex her abs after getting in a toasty pilates session with a gym selfie.

NFL WAG Nicole Anderson, girlfriend of Detroit Lions star running back Jahmyr Gibbs
Nicole Anderson / Instagram

Lions fans will be hoping that Gibbs is putting in the same hard work ahead of the 2025 season.

Nicole, whose Instagram bio describes her as half-Korean and half-Swedish, studied at Milkin University in her home state of Illinois. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in social work.

After graduation, she turned to real estate work.

Nicole and Gibbs went Instagram official on Halloween in 2023 when they wore matching Spider-Man costumes.

NFL WAG Nicole Anderson, girlfriend of Detroit Lions star running back Jahmyr Gibbs
Nicole Anderson / Instagram

