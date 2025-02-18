Jahmyr Gibbs gf Nicole Anderson snaps 'hottie' bikini selfie without Lions RB
Jahmyr Gibbs and the Detroit Lions came up short in the NFL Playoffs, falling to the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round after finishing the season 15-2 as the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
It was a disappointing end to the season, but Gibbs and his girlfriend Nicole Anderson seem to be drowning out their sorrows just fine.
Nicole recently took to Instagram to show off some candid shots from a recent beach getaway where she was rocking a stunning brown bikini and crocheted cover-up.
MORE: Amon-Ra St. Brown, gf Brooklyn Adams do wholesome TikTok dance in matching pjs
She shared several photos with her 150,000 followers on the 'Gram.
MORE: Lions HC Dan Campbell's wife Holly flaunts massive diamond ring on date night
Nicole also showed off a temporary tattoo on her hip to show she was in her "Hottie" Era.
Nicole, whose Instagram bio describes herself as half-Korean and half-Swedish, studied at Milkin University in her home state of Illinois. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in social work.
MORE: Detroit Lions hilariously call 'dibs' on giant baby you have to see to believe
After graduation, she turned to real estate work.
Nicole and Gibbs went Instagram official on Halloween in 2023 when they wore matching Spider-Man costumes.
The couple will now have plenty of time to spend together during the offseason before Gibbs gets back to work and the Lions embark on their 2025 revenge tour.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Get out!: Eagles CB Cooper DeJean ruins gf’s Steph Wilfawn’s perfect glam prep
NBA All-Star winner: Cameron Brink slays blue miniskirt, matching crop top courtside
Still starring: Livvy Dunne flexes sparkly LSU leotard stunners despite benching
In the spotlight: Bronny James’ Parker Whitfield shares rare selfie on date night
Legacy always: Vanessa Bryant unveils shimmering triple-black Kobe kicks that rock