Jannik Sinner’s Girlfriend Laila Hasanovic Stuns in Skirt Before Miami Open Final

Jannik Sinner, who is currently the world's No. 2-ranked player, according to the ATP, faces off against Czechia's Jiri Lehecka (who is ranked No. 22 in the world) in the final of the 2026 Miami Open on March 29.

This is surely the biggest match of Lehecka's career to this point. He had won several ATP tournaments (including the 2024 Adelaide International and the 2025 Brisbane International), but neither of those came against an opponent of Sinner's caliber. Therefore, this win would mean more for Lehecka than any of his past tournament victories.

Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic | Mike Frey-Imagn Images

As for Sinner, this is just another Sunday on the court. He already won the Indian Wells Open earlier this month, and a win against Lehecka would be his 26th ATP Title. Still, that doesn't mean Sinner isn't hungry for another win to add to his staggering resumé and perhaps overtake Carlos Alcaraz for the world's No. 1 spot.

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While Lehecka will have his girlfriend, Lucka Neumannova (aka Lucie), in the stands showing him support on Sunday, Sinner's girlfriend, Laila Hasanovic, appears to be back in her home country of Denmark.

Laila Hasanovic | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Sinner and Hasanovic have been together at least since the summer of 2025. Before that, Hasanovic (who is a model and fashion influencer) dated Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher for at least three years, but the couple split up in the spring of 2025.

She is clearly busy with her own career in Copenhagen right now and isn't able to attend Sinner's matches while he's playing in America. But that doesn't mean she isn't finding the time to show him support, albeit not in person.

Laila Hasanovic at the F1 Mexico City Grand Prix when she was dating Mick Schumacher. | IMAGO / Laci Perenyi

Laila Hasanovic Catches Eyes with Outfit Before Jannik Sinner's Miami Open Final Match

Hasanovic has been active on social media throughout Sinner's Miami Open run. This was the case once again before his match against Lehecka, as she made a March 28 Instagram post that was captioned, "🫀".

The post shows various scenes from Hasanovic's recent events in Denmark. The fourth photo shows her in an eye-catching skirt and a black shirt. Among the other notable photos show her in two different types of black jackets, and the first photo features a nice checkered coat.

One would imagine that Hasanovic will be locked in when Sinner takes the court on Sunday, hoping to secure his secong tournament victory of 2026 and perhaps reclaim the world's No. 1 ranking.