LSU is paying Lane Kiffin insane amount after Ole Miss’ CFP stunner vs. Georgia
Lane Kiffin didn’t coach or even attend the Ole Miss Rebels’ Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff win over the Georgia Bulldogs, yet he made an insane amount of money off of it.
The 50-year-old coach broke the hearts for Ole Miss fans after he decided to leave the school for the LSU Tigers after six years there and the best season in program history right before it played its first playoff game.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin reacts to former Ole Miss team stunning Georgia in CFP Sugar Bowl
While Kiffin has drawn the ire of Ole Miss fans for ditching the team, he’s still very much paying attention to what his former team is doing. Also remember there are still several coaches Kiffin purged to LSU that have been allowed to stay on the Rebels staff for this playoff run.
We’ve seen coach Kiffin have an obnoxious tweet before the first playoff game vs. Tulane, and then oddly trolled Ole Miss before LSU’s bowl game.
On New Year’s Day during Ole Miss’s 39-34 stunner over Georgia — a team Kiffin failed to beat this season by the way — in the Sugar Bowl, the former coach didn’t make the short trip to New Orleans, Louisiana, but was instead at an LSU women’s basketball game in Baton Rouge.
RELATED: Whit Weeks makes LSU decision with Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry on vacation
He did send his congratulations after the football team’s big win (see first related in article), but maybe it was more about himself and the money he has coming from the victory?
RELATED: Lane Kiffin's wife Layla causes stir in sparkly Ole Miss-blue dress for Sugar Bowl
Kiffin’s contracted bonus
As part of his insane $91 million LSU contract with unreal perks, Kiffin is to be paid out any performance incentives he would’ve received if he stayed and coached Ole Miss in the CFP.
Well, that Sugar Bowl win just netted him another cool $500k.
He already made $150k for just making the playoffs, and $250k for the first win over Tulane.
He could potentially get $1 million should the team win it all (two more victories).
The rich keep on getting richer.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama
Yikes: Landry Kiffin’s bf Whit Weeks shows zero class after Lane leaves for LSU
Queen Ann: Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael causes stir in workout fit selfie
First hot take: Ex-ESPN star explains why Molly Qerim got dumped by ‘First Take’
Stoppin’ traffic: Megan Thee Stallion’s NBA WAG leather fit has entire OKC arena staring
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.