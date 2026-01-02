LSU is paying Lane Kiffin insane amount after Ole Miss’ CFP stunner vs. Georgia

Lane Kiffin didn’t coach or even attend the Ole Miss Rebels’ Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff win over the Georgia Bulldogs, yet he made an insane amount of money off of it.

The 50-year-old coach broke the hearts for Ole Miss fans after he decided to leave the school for the LSU Tigers after six years there and the best season in program history right before it played its first playoff game.

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin, second right, stands with his family including daughter Landry, son Knox, ex-wife Layla Kiffin, second left, LSU president Wade Rousse, left, and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry, right, at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

RELATED: Lane Kiffin reacts to former Ole Miss team stunning Georgia in CFP Sugar Bowl

While Kiffin has drawn the ire of Ole Miss fans for ditching the team, he’s still very much paying attention to what his former team is doing. Also remember there are still several coaches Kiffin purged to LSU that have been allowed to stay on the Rebels staff for this playoff run.

Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding has replaced Lane Kiffin and won the Sugar Bowl. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

We’ve seen coach Kiffin have an obnoxious tweet before the first playoff game vs. Tulane, and then oddly trolled Ole Miss before LSU’s bowl game.

On New Year’s Day during Ole Miss’s 39-34 stunner over Georgia — a team Kiffin failed to beat this season by the way — in the Sugar Bowl, the former coach didn’t make the short trip to New Orleans, Louisiana, but was instead at an LSU women’s basketball game in Baton Rouge.

RELATED: Whit Weeks makes LSU decision with Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry on vacation

LSU Is The Place To Be pic.twitter.com/a4MaBn6YeC — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) January 2, 2026

He did send his congratulations after the football team’s big win (see first related in article), but maybe it was more about himself and the money he has coming from the victory?

RELATED: Lane Kiffin's wife Layla causes stir in sparkly Ole Miss-blue dress for Sugar Bowl

Kiffin’s contracted bonus

As part of his insane $91 million LSU contract with unreal perks, Kiffin is to be paid out any performance incentives he would’ve received if he stayed and coached Ole Miss in the CFP.

Well, that Sugar Bowl win just netted him another cool $500k.

LSU is paying Lane Kiffin’s performance bonuses from Ole Miss



He’s getting $500,000 today because Ole Miss beat Georgia pic.twitter.com/VmCAtyhyhO — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 2, 2026

He already made $150k for just making the playoffs, and $250k for the first win over Tulane.

He could potentially get $1 million should the team win it all (two more victories).

The rich keep on getting richer.

Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Yikes: Landry Kiffin’s bf Whit Weeks shows zero class after Lane leaves for LSU

Queen Ann: Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael causes stir in workout fit selfie

First hot take: Ex-ESPN star explains why Molly Qerim got dumped by ‘First Take’

Stoppin’ traffic: Megan Thee Stallion’s NBA WAG leather fit has entire OKC arena staring