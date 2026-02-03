Jaxson Dart and Girlfriend Marissa Go Viral With Hometown Date Night Reveal
Many New York Giants fans believe they have found their coach of the future after hiring John Harbaugh in January and their backfield of the future after the 2025 NFL Draft.
This is because New York drafted former Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart with the No. 25 overall pick of last year's NFL Draft and then selected former Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo in the fourth round (the No. 105 overall pick) shortly after.
While both Dart and Skattebo dealt with injuries during their rookie seasons, both showed a ton of grit and flashed potential that suggests they could each blossom into superstars in the future.
Not to mention that Dart and Skattebo clearly have a great relationship with each other, which adds another reason for Giants fans to get excited.
Given his stardom, Dart's romantic life has been a common topic of discussion. He is currently dating influencer model Marissa Ayers after the two were first spotted hanging out together at a Halloween party last year.
Since then, they've confirmed their relationship on social media.
Jaxson Dart and Marissa Ayers Turn Hometown Visit into Viral Mukbang
On February 2, Ayers posted a nearly six-minute TikTok video of her and Dart visiting the quarterback's favorite restaurant, called JCW Burgers, in his hometown of Kaysville, Utah.
The couple starts by reviewing a strawberry milkshake before moving on to burgers, fries, and chicken wings. They seem to love every bite the restaurant offers, and both Dart and Ayers gave a 10 rating at one point.
Ayers' TikTok video has nearly 1 million views in about 20 hours.
If Ayers is visiting Dart's hometown in Utah, the couple is still clearly going very strong.
