Jaxson Dart and Girlfriend Marissa Go Viral With Hometown Date Night Reveal

New York Giants star quarterback Jacson Dart is turning heads after his girlfriend Marissa Ayers' recent social media video.
Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) looks on during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) looks on during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Many New York Giants fans believe they have found their coach of the future after hiring John Harbaugh in January and their backfield of the future after the 2025 NFL Draft.

This is because New York drafted former Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart with the No. 25 overall pick of last year's NFL Draft and then selected former Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo in the fourth round (the No. 105 overall pick) shortly after.

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) and running back Cam Skattebo (44).
New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) and running back Cam Skattebo (44). | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

While both Dart and Skattebo dealt with injuries during their rookie seasons, both showed a ton of grit and flashed potential that suggests they could each blossom into superstars in the future.

Not to mention that Dart and Skattebo clearly have a great relationship with each other, which adds another reason for Giants fans to get excited.

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) and New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) on September 28, 2025.
New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) and New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) on September 28, 2025. | Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Given his stardom, Dart's romantic life has been a common topic of discussion. He is currently dating influencer model Marissa Ayers after the two were first spotted hanging out together at a Halloween party last year.

Since then, they've confirmed their relationship on social media.

Jaxson Dart and Marissa Ayers
Jaxson Dart and Marissa Ayers | Marissa Ayers/Instagram

Jaxson Dart and Marissa Ayers Turn Hometown Visit into Viral Mukbang

On February 2, Ayers posted a nearly six-minute TikTok video of her and Dart visiting the quarterback's favorite restaurant, called JCW Burgers, in his hometown of Kaysville, Utah.

The couple starts by reviewing a strawberry milkshake before moving on to burgers, fries, and chicken wings. They seem to love every bite the restaurant offers, and both Dart and Ayers gave a 10 rating at one point.

Ayers' TikTok video has nearly 1 million views in about 20 hours.

If Ayers is visiting Dart's hometown in Utah, the couple is still clearly going very strong.

Jaxson Dart, Marissa Ayers
Jaxson Dart likes Marissa Ayers' most recent Instagram post. | Marissa Ayers/Instagram

