Jaxson Dart, Cam Skattebo Recreate Epic Giants Pose on Vacation in Mexico

New York Giants star quarterback Jaxson Dart and running back Cam Skattebo developed quite the bromance during their rookie seasons. That continued into the offseason with the two linking up in Mexico and recreating an epic pose from the season.

The 22-year-old Dart out of the Ole Miss Rebels and the 23-year-old Skattebo out of the Arizona State Sun Devils were quite the duo for the team on the field before Skattebo broke his ankle at the end of October vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.

RELATED: Cam Skattebo’s Girlfriend Chloe Turns Heads in Bold Bikini While on Cabo Getaway

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) and New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) celebrate after a touchdown during a Thursday Night Football game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Oct. 9, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We saw that chemistry many times like when the two headbutted each other on the sideline.

Skattebo was even seen wearing Dart’s jersey to practice once.

RELATED: Jaxson Dart’s gf Marissa Ayers has 3-word post to go IG official with Giants QB

I genuinely think Cam Skattebo forgot he had Jaxson Dart’s jersey on 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/EEQ1dgKEEI — Max Loeb (@loebsleads) July 25, 2025

It was this epic photo of Skattebo that fans remember after scoring three touchdowns in the first meeting with the Eagles on a Thursday night game where he ripped off his shirt. He then posed with Dart in this amazing pic.

The dynamic duo recreate the photo in Mexico

While both are on vacation with their girlfriends, they posed once again — although this time Skattebo kept his shirt on

Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo | Chloe Rodriguez/Instagram

New head coach John Harbaugh is going to love these guys.

Fun in Mexico with the girlfriends

Dart, who is now officially dating model Marissa Ayers, was seen with her catching an epic fish.

Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart is a born leader. He was busy showing the entire NFL what offseason leadership looks like this weekend in Mexico.



Dart was on a boat with his bikini-clad girlfriend, Marissa Ayers, catching big fish.https://t.co/Mnp0Y92tb4 pic.twitter.com/5yEVlhXqHr — Sean Joseph (@sjoseph_sports) January 27, 2026

Skattebo, meanwhile, is with longtime girlfriend from college at Sacramento State where the couple looking to be enjoying themselves.

Chloe Rodriguez and Cam Skattebo | Chloe Rodriguez/Instagram

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Hoos-that?: Fernando Mendoza’s aunt turns heads during Indiana’s big CFP win

Queen of the North: Drake Maye’s wife Ann causes stir in wild sparkly pants for playoffs

Secret lover: Aaron Rodgers makes rare comment on mystery wife Brittani after loss

Da Bears: Caleb Williams’ ex Alina turns heads in Bears-colors fit for Packers game

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama