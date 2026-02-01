Jaxson Dart, Cam Skattebo Recreate Epic Giants Pose on Vacation in Mexico
New York Giants star quarterback Jaxson Dart and running back Cam Skattebo developed quite the bromance during their rookie seasons. That continued into the offseason with the two linking up in Mexico and recreating an epic pose from the season.
The 22-year-old Dart out of the Ole Miss Rebels and the 23-year-old Skattebo out of the Arizona State Sun Devils were quite the duo for the team on the field before Skattebo broke his ankle at the end of October vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.
We saw that chemistry many times like when the two headbutted each other on the sideline.
Skattebo was even seen wearing Dart’s jersey to practice once.
It was this epic photo of Skattebo that fans remember after scoring three touchdowns in the first meeting with the Eagles on a Thursday night game where he ripped off his shirt. He then posed with Dart in this amazing pic.
The dynamic duo recreate the photo in Mexico
While both are on vacation with their girlfriends, they posed once again — although this time Skattebo kept his shirt on
New head coach John Harbaugh is going to love these guys.
Fun in Mexico with the girlfriends
Dart, who is now officially dating model Marissa Ayers, was seen with her catching an epic fish.
Skattebo, meanwhile, is with longtime girlfriend from college at Sacramento State where the couple looking to be enjoying themselves.
