Jaxson Dart's Girlfriend Marissa Ayers Stuns in Little Red Dress Before Super Bowl

While their team didn't come close to making the postseason (let alone advancing to Super Bowl LX, which takes place on February 8), New York Giants fans have got to be feeling good about where their franchise is headed.

One huge reason for this is that the Giants hired John Harbaugh to be the franchise's next head coach, which is a massive win for a team that hasn't been able to keep a head coach around for more than a few seasons.

New Giants Head Coach John Harbaugh speaks. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Perhaps even more important than hiring Harbaugh is that the Giants have seemed to find their franchise quarterback in Jaxson Dart, who turned a lot of heads during his rookie season.

The backfield combination of Dart and Cam Skattebo should produce a lot of success in the years to come, so long as both can stay healthy.

Mississippi Rebels former quarterback Jaxson Dart. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dart caught a lot of attention with his presence at the NFL Honors ceremony on February 5, largely because he had his girlfriend, Marissa Ayers, on his arm.

Ayers is a social media influencer who has amassed a huge following, including 1.6 million TikTok followers. And her platform will continue to grow so long as she's with Dart.

Marissa Ayers posts a selfie as the ring girl for the Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua Netflix fight. | Marissa Ayers/Instagram

Marissa Ayers Causes Stir in Red Dress Before Super Bowl

Ayers made a February 6 TikTok post where she's showing off what she called her "little red outfit of the day!"

Ayers was heading out to support Dart for media obligations, but took time to show off her outfit, her jewelry, and mention where every aspect of the look is from.

TRENDING: #Giants star QB Jaxson Dart’s model girlfriend Marissa Ayers posted a mini-vlog of what her life has been like during Super Bowl week.



🔥🔥🔥



Living the good life.

pic.twitter.com/ZYJWdNlxGX https://t.co/sGaRTwoIzG — MLFootball (@MLFootball) February 8, 2026

This is far from the last time that Ayers will catch eyes with an outfit she's wearing.

Jaxson Dart likes Marissa Ayers' most recent Instagram post. | Marissa Ayers/Instagram

