Giants RB Cam Skattebo approaches eating tacos like NFL defenses in rant injured

The New York running back’s season may be over and he can’t run over defenses, but he’s still trying to “dominate” tacos while eating.

Matt Ryan

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Cam Skattebo was having a great start to his rookie season with the New York Giants until a gruesome ankle injury abruptly ended it. It’s not stopping him from interacting with the fans and asking life’s important questions like about how you eat tacos.

The 23-year-old running back out of the Arizona State Sun Devils finished the year with 410 yards rushing and five touchdowns, and 207 receiving with two more scores before a Philadelphia Eagles defender tackled him and Skattebo’s leg was caught underneath him and bent in ways that shouldn’t be possible.

RELATED: Cam Skattebo’s gf Chloe posts first reaction since Giants RB’s devastating injury

Cam Skatteb
Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) is carted off the field with his ankle injury during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

He seemed in good spirits afterwards, even helping girlfriend Chloe Rodriguez decorate the Christmas tree (way early) with his cast on.

Skattebo is a fan favorite the way he plays football seemingly always looking for contact running like a bulldozer. He apparently attacks his tacos like he does the football field in a hilarious video while streaming live with fans.

RELATED: Russell Wilson posts Cam Skattebo shirtless reaction after Giants win

He asked, “Do you like, turn your head to eat a taco, or do you turn the taco for you? Like are you dominant to the taco, or does the taco, like do you turn your head for the taco?” Then he replied, “It's about the dominance of the taco though, like if you're not, if you're turning the taco, you're dominating the taco.”

The video and how he says it and describes it with his hands is just as good, too.

You have to dominate that taco! Is he talking about hardshell tacos, big tacos, or smaller street tacos? Just like the defense, it doesn’t seem like Skattebo cares — he’s just going to go out and try to dominate everyone and everything apparently.

It’s a bad day to be a taco when you see Cam Skattebo and his new grillz coming to eat.

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

