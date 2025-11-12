Giants RB Cam Skattebo approaches eating tacos like NFL defenses in rant injured
Cam Skattebo was having a great start to his rookie season with the New York Giants until a gruesome ankle injury abruptly ended it. It’s not stopping him from interacting with the fans and asking life’s important questions like about how you eat tacos.
The 23-year-old running back out of the Arizona State Sun Devils finished the year with 410 yards rushing and five touchdowns, and 207 receiving with two more scores before a Philadelphia Eagles defender tackled him and Skattebo’s leg was caught underneath him and bent in ways that shouldn’t be possible.
He seemed in good spirits afterwards, even helping girlfriend Chloe Rodriguez decorate the Christmas tree (way early) with his cast on.
Skattebo is a fan favorite the way he plays football seemingly always looking for contact running like a bulldozer. He apparently attacks his tacos like he does the football field in a hilarious video while streaming live with fans.
He asked, “Do you like, turn your head to eat a taco, or do you turn the taco for you? Like are you dominant to the taco, or does the taco, like do you turn your head for the taco?” Then he replied, “It's about the dominance of the taco though, like if you're not, if you're turning the taco, you're dominating the taco.”
The video and how he says it and describes it with his hands is just as good, too.
You have to dominate that taco! Is he talking about hardshell tacos, big tacos, or smaller street tacos? Just like the defense, it doesn’t seem like Skattebo cares — he’s just going to go out and try to dominate everyone and everything apparently.
It’s a bad day to be a taco when you see Cam Skattebo and his new grillz coming to eat.
