Jayden Daniels' mother has proud mom moment over Commanders QB's ROTY win
It has been a wild year and a half for Washington Commanders star quarterback Jayden Daniels. After winning the Heisman Trophy in his final year with the LSU Tigers, he never looked back.
Daniels went on to become the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, largely overshadowed by No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams of the Chicago Bears.
From Day 1, Daniels let it be known that he was going to be a force in the NFL.
MORE: Jayden Daniels' mom's custom Commanders jacket for Lions game revealed
Now, following his rookie campaign in the league, Daniels is the NFL Offensive Player of the Year by a nearly unanimous vote. Daniels picked up 49 first-place votes, while Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers earned one.
Daniels received his award at the NFL Honors ceremony at the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans ahead of this weekend's Super Bowl LIX.
MORE: Girlfriend-less Jayden Daniels' mom explains why Commanders QB remains single
After Daniels took home his award, his mother Regina Jackson, an NFLPA certified agent, had a proud mom moment and hyped her son with a simple message on social media.
During his rookie year, Daniels finished the regular season throwing for 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He added 891 yards and six scores on the ground.
But, perhaps more important than the individual statistics, Daniels helped spark the Commanders' turnaround, leading the team from an abysmal 4-13 season to 12-5 with an appearance in the NFC Championship.
The future is bright in Washington, and Daniels is a large reason why.
