A’ja Wilson has perfect reaction to JuJu Watkins’ little-known middle name
JuJu Watkins is now a household name and widely recognized as one of the best women’s basketball players in college. Many don’t even know her real first name, however, let alone her middle name.
The USC Trojans All-American Watkins is so big she gets all kinds of celebrities at her games like the rapper Fabulous, and Vanessa and Natalia Bryant sitting courtside. She even gets to rock the sick Kobe shoes before they are even released to the public.
She’s also beloved by fans and always makes sure she interacts with them like this heartwarming moment after USC defeated Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies.
Watkins is only 19 years old, yet is racking up the endorsements with historic deals with the likes of Nike, Gatorade, State Farm, NYX Professional Makeup, and Beats by Dre. Add United Airlines to that list as her new partnership was announced in epic fashion with an ad that says, “JUJU SKIES WATKINS,” followed by, “Yes. That’s really her middle name.”
Her full name is Judea Skies Watkins. That name was destined for greatness.
They say game recognizes game. The three-time WNBA MVP and two-time champion with the Las Vegas Aces, A’ja Wilson, had the perfect reaction to JuJu’s middle name with the “e’YEA 🤍” comment.
Fans were loving it, too.
She’s certainly living up to the name averaging 24,2 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game.
Congrats to JuJu Skies Watkins on yet another win.
