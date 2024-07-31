Kamilla Cardoso rocks pink bikini on vacation during WNBA Olympic break
Kamilla Cardoso was enjoying the final days of the WNBA Olympic break on a relaxing vacation.
The Chicago Sky rookie took some time for R&R before the team returns to practice by taking in some sun in a daring pink swimsuit.
Cardoso shared the stunning photos on social media.
The 6-foot-7 Brazilian beauty was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA.
She was joined by No. 7 overall pick Angel Reese to form one of the most dynamic rookie duos in the league.
Cardoso began the season on the sidelines after missing time to tend to a shoulder injury after a championship run with the South Carolina Gamecocks, but now she is finding her groove.
Cardoso is averaging 8.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game through the first half of the season.
The Chicago Sky return from the Olympic break on Thursday, August 15, against the Phoenix Mercury at home. Chicago currently sits in 8th-place in the WNBA standings with a record of 10-14.
