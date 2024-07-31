The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Kamilla Cardoso rocks pink bikini on vacation during WNBA Olympic break

Chicago Sky center Kamilla Cardoso enjoyed the final days of her vacation on the WNBA Olympic break by stunning in a pink bikini.

Josh Sanchez

Jun 4, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky center Kamilla Cardoso arrives for a WNBA game against the New York Liberty at Wintrust Arena.
Jun 4, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky center Kamilla Cardoso arrives for a WNBA game against the New York Liberty at Wintrust Arena. / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Kamilla Cardoso was enjoying the final days of the WNBA Olympic break on a relaxing vacation.

The Chicago Sky rookie took some time for R&R before the team returns to practice by taking in some sun in a daring pink swimsuit.

Cardoso shared the stunning photos on social media.

The 6-foot-7 Brazilian beauty was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA.

She was joined by No. 7 overall pick Angel Reese to form one of the most dynamic rookie duos in the league.

Cardoso began the season on the sidelines after missing time to tend to a shoulder injury after a championship run with the South Carolina Gamecocks, but now she is finding her groove.

Cardoso is averaging 8.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game through the first half of the season.

The Chicago Sky return from the Olympic break on Thursday, August 15, against the Phoenix Mercury at home. Chicago currently sits in 8th-place in the WNBA standings with a record of 10-14.

Kamilla Cardoso, Chicago Sky
Jun 4, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky center Kamilla Cardoso arrives for a WNBA game against the New York Liberty at Wintrust Arena. / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso, Chicago Sky
May 21, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (L) and center Kamilla Cardoso (R) attend their first Chicago Cubs game an pose for a picture with Chicago Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga (C) before a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field. / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

2H2H Barbie: Angel Reese flaunts bikini selfies for third day: Chanel stunner this time

WHAT?!: Jaw-dropping cost of Simon Biles’ Team USA Olympic leotard revealed

Plus one: Simone Biles’ husband Jonathan Owens’ custom shirt goes viral at Olympics

Hidden treasure: Fan notices Taylor Swift’s Easter egg spotted in bf’s Chiefs suite

Published
Josh Sanchez

JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News Feed Page