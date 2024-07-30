The jaw-dropping cost of Simone Biles' team USA Olympic leotard revealed
Simone Biles stole the show with her signature, jaw-dropping moves in the women’s Olympic qualifying competition on Sunday, July 28.
However, her gravity-defying stunts were not the only thing that caught people’s attention. Biles, 27, and the rest of the female gymnasts on Team USA, were sporting their most expensive leotards ever.
Bedazzled with 6,359 Swarovski crystals, the eye-catching, sheer-sleeved leotards cost around $3,000 each, per Bustle. The stunning leotards, designed by Pennsylvania-based company GK Elite Sportswear, featured crystals in shades of red, white, and blue, to pay tribute to the American flag.
The negative space on the bedazzled leotards formed stars, another nod to Team USA. There was also a special addition, crystals in metallic gold, that were reportedly meant to pay homage to Team USA’s “gymnastics dynasty.”
Young Olympic hopefuls, or fans who want to look like Biles and Team USA, can buy a more affordable version of this iconic leotard for $89.99.
Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee, Jade Carey, and Hezley Rivera, the other shining stars of Team USA, also sparkled as they competed in the qualifying rounds. With a total of 172.296 points, Team USA had the highest score, followed by Italy, China, and Brazil.
Surprising no one, Biles smashed the competition, becoming the top all-around qualifier for her team. Lee took the second spot, just edging out Chiles.
The USA is making history with these results, as it is the first time one country will have two all-around champions competing against each other in the Olympic final.
