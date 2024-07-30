Fan notices Taylor Swift Easter egg spotted in Travis Kelce's Arrowhead Stadium VIP suite
Travis Kelce’s VIP suite at Arrowhead Stadium allegedly received a little update that had fans buzzing on social media about a possible Taylor Swift Easter egg.
One avid Swiftie noticed the subtle tribute to Kelce’s pop star girlfriend in his suite and shared it on TikTok on Saturday, July 27, along with a myriad of other photos of the stadium. Arrowhead Stadium, by the way, is the home of Kelce’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs.
The fan, who goes by @regans.version on the social media platform, gave an inside look at Kelce’s private suite during her tour. In the video, she captured what appeared to be a framed poster from Swift’s Eras Tour hanging next to a large image of the tight end in his Chiefs uniform.
“This is where Taylor gets to sit!!!” Regan captioned the photo, highlighting the framed poster of the "Fortnight" singer in the background.
She noted how the inclusion of the Eras Tour poster was amusing, adding, “Also the fact that there is an eras tour poster in this room is so funny to me.” She continued to express her excitement in the caption of the post, calling the sight “so cool to see!!!”
The video quickly sparked a flurry of comments from fans, with some suggesting the poster doesn’t exist. “Girl where is the poster?” one user asked, while another pressed, “Are you sure that's a photo of Taylor?”
A third fan commented on the argument going on in the comments, saying, “A debate is kicking off on Twitter about the eras tour poster. Can you confirm that it’s for sure the eras tour and where it is?”
However, many fans praised Kelce for what seemed like a supportive gesture. “pretty sure the people who own the box choose what pictures they want up!!,” one fan noted, while another said, ”This is a dream as a chiefs fan for the last few seasons have been amazing but also being a swiftie makes it better.”
Taylor Swift was first seen in Kelce’s suite at Arrowhead Stadium in September 2023, marking their public debut as a couple.
