Angel Reese flaunts bikini selfies third day running: Chanel stunner this time (PHOTOS)
So Chi-Town Barbie has turned into jet-setting Barbie with stops as Vegas Barbie, All-Star Barbie (in Phoenix), London Barbie, Paris Barbie (for the Olympic Games Paris 2024 of course), and now Bikini Barbie in the unknown luxurious location.
The Chicago Sky rookie sensation has certainly been enjoying her WNBA break, as this marks the third day in a row she’s posted selfies of herself in a two-piece bathing suit. This time it’s a shimmering silver patterned Chanel bikini, with of course the famous emblem connecting the top.
Vacation Barbie also wore a pink Chanel bikini the previous day, complete with matching pink Chanel sunglasses. (Although this could technically be considered a one-piece bathing suit. You be the judge!)
The first day of the run was another Barbie pink bikini.
While Angel Reese and Indiana Fever phenom Caitlin Clark have enjoyed their time away, Team USA continues to feel the fallout for not including the WNBA first-year stars on the Olympic team with trolling signs and diminished attendance.
Vacation Barbie might not get a gold medal in Paris, but she’s already winning the summer.
