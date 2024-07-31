The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Angel Reese flaunts bikini selfies third day running: Chanel stunner this time (PHOTOS)

It looks like the jet-setting Paris Barbie has found another luxurious destination that requires bikinis on a daily basis.

Matthew Graham

Jul 20, 2024: Chicago Sky's Angel Reese arrives prior to the WNBA All Star Game at Footprint Center.
Jul 20, 2024: Chicago Sky's Angel Reese arrives prior to the WNBA All Star Game at Footprint Center. / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

So Chi-Town Barbie has turned into jet-setting Barbie with stops as Vegas Barbie, All-Star Barbie (in Phoenix), London Barbie, Paris Barbie (for the Olympic Games Paris 2024 of course), and now Bikini Barbie in the unknown luxurious location.

The Chicago Sky rookie sensation has certainly been enjoying her WNBA break, as this marks the third day in a row she’s posted selfies of herself in a two-piece bathing suit. This time it’s a shimmering silver patterned Chanel bikini, with of course the famous emblem connecting the top.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne, Angel Reese pose in front of Eiffel Tower: who wore it best?

Vacation Barbie also wore a pink Chanel bikini the previous day, complete with matching pink Chanel sunglasses. (Although this could technically be considered a one-piece bathing suit. You be the judge!)

The first day of the run was another Barbie pink bikini.

2H2H: Tom Brady who? Gisele shares epic vacation pics as ex’s dating rumors heat up

While Angel Reese and Indiana Fever phenom Caitlin Clark have enjoyed their time away, Team USA continues to feel the fallout for not including the WNBA first-year stars on the Olympic team with trolling signs and diminished attendance.

Vacation Barbie might not get a gold medal in Paris, but she’s already winning the summer.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Hidden treasure: Fan notices Taylor Swift’s Easter egg spotted in bf’s Chiefs suite

Aww: Natalie Bryant celebrates Pau Gasol’s adorable baby announcement

Paris Barbie: Angel Reese shares selfies in Barbie pink bikini (PHOTOS)

Show stopper: Meghan Dressel, wife of USA’s Caeleb, is the ultimate Olympic WAG

Published
Matthew Graham

MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Fashion Feed Page