Olympian Kendall Ellis' cheeky sponsor after porta potty mishap during trials
USA track star Kendall Ellis is gearing up for one of the biggest races of her life this week in Paris when she competes in the 400m semi-final.
Ellis, a two-time Olympic medalist who won gold in the 4x400m relay and bronze in the 4x400m mixed relay at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, is looking for her first individual medal at the Paris Games.
Ahead of her race, Ellis announced a perfect sponsor for the big moment.
Ellis was once infamously stuck in a porta potty at the US track trials before qualifying for the team, and now Charmin is stepping up to have her back. She announced the news on social media.
"From backside to trackside," that's some genius marketing right there.
Ellis, who is a three-time NCAA champion, 14-time NCAA Division I All-American, and 7-time Pac-12 champion, is a strong contender to bring home the gold.
The 28-year-old Florida native set 2 NCAA indoor track and field records, a North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association indoor 400 meters record, and United States collegiate records in 400 m and 4 x 400 m relay.
Ellis will hit the track for the 400m semi-final on Wednesday, August 7.
The event will begin at 2:45 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and NBCOlympics.com.
