Girlfriend Desiré Inglander blowing up after Armand Duplantis' Olympic electricity
It’s hard for someone not on Team USA to become an overnight sensation in the United States at the Olympics. Enter Sweden’s Armand “Mondo” Duplantis.
Actually, make that Louisiana born and LSU Tiger stud dual-citizen Mondo Duplantis, who somewhat controversially represents Sweden over the United States, especially at the Olympic Games Paris 2024. His mother was a heptathlete for Sweden, so if we’re going by genes, the Sweden side does have an edge.
So when he had already secured the gold medal for the pole vault, Mondo turned instant showman with the crowd chanting his name in an electric atmosphere at the Stade de France.
Then a lot of viewers instantly pivoted. Wait a second, who is that stunning woman he’s hugging? That would be fashion model and social media influencer Desiré Inglander.
Here’s her first-person reaction to the iconic moment.
Inglander has 279k Instagram and 367.6k TikTok followers as of this posting, but chances are after the viral sensation of her boyfriend’s celebration, her numbers will skyrocket.
The couple met back in 2020 at a party in Stockholm, where Duplantis struck out royally. The pole-vault sensation reached out to her again on social media, and the rest is history.
Duplantis, for his part, has 725k Instagram and 241k TikTok followers.
Neither Inglander or Duplantis is anywhere in the social media stratosphere as his LSU peers Livvy Dunne, Angle Reese, or Flau’jae Johnson. But with moments like this, that could all change very quickly.
