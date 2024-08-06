The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Girlfriend Desiré Inglander blowing up after Armand Duplantis' Olympic electricity

As the crowd shouted “Mondo” at the Olympic Games Paris 2024, social media noticed his stunning partner when he celebrated. So who is she?

Matthew Graham

Aug 5, 2024: Armand Duplantis celebrates after clearing a world record 6.25 meter during the men's pole vault final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France.
Aug 5, 2024: Armand Duplantis celebrates after clearing a world record 6.25 meter during the men's pole vault final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. / Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports

It’s hard for someone not on Team USA to become an overnight sensation in the United States at the Olympics. Enter Sweden’s Armand “Mondo” Duplantis.

Actually, make that Louisiana born and LSU Tiger stud dual-citizen Mondo Duplantis, who somewhat controversially represents Sweden over the United States, especially at the Olympic Games Paris 2024. His mother was a heptathlete for Sweden, so if we’re going by genes, the Sweden side does have an edge.

RELATED: Olympic ‘hottie’ Luana Alonso gives update after ‘inappropriate’ expulsion

So when he had already secured the gold medal for the pole vault, Mondo turned instant showman with the crowd chanting his name in an electric atmosphere at the Stade de France.

Then a lot of viewers instantly pivoted. Wait a second, who is that stunning woman he’s hugging? That would be fashion model and social media influencer Desiré Inglander.

Here’s her first-person reaction to the iconic moment.

Inglander has 279k Instagram and 367.6k TikTok followers as of this posting, but chances are after the viral sensation of her boyfriend’s celebration, her numbers will skyrocket.

RELATED: Olympics’ ‘world’s sexiest athlete’ Alica Schmidt drops luring IG post (VIDEO)

The couple met back in 2020 at a party in Stockholm, where Duplantis struck out royally. The pole-vault sensation reached out to her again on social media, and the rest is history.

Duplantis, for his part, has 725k Instagram and 241k TikTok followers.

Neither Inglander or Duplantis is anywhere in the social media stratosphere as his LSU peers Livvy Dunne, Angle Reese, or Flau’jae Johnson. But with moments like this, that could all change very quickly.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Squeaky sweet: Femke Bol’s Mickey Mouse voices goes viral after destroying Team USA

Sizzlin’ Simone: Biles flaunts skimpy ‘TEAM USA’ shorts with Jordan Chiles

Sprinting stunner: Meet Ewa Swoboda: Viral tattooed Polish sprinter and Barbie model

GOATS unite: Livvy Dunne’s throwback photos with Simone Biles are adorably awesome

$$$: How much gold is in a 2024 Olympic gold medal and what is one worth?

Published
Matthew Graham

MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Relationship Feed Page