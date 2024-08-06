Why Olympic darling Armand Duplantis chose Sweden over United States
U-S-Nay.
Armand Duplantis’ iconic world-record setting pole vault in front of a frenzied Stade de France after already securing a gold medal will go down as one of the most memorable moments from the Olympic Games Paris 2024.
So then why wasn’t he wearing red, white, and blue for the United States given he grew up in Louisiana, is a dual citizen, and was a track and field star at LSU? Some users on social media were not pleased.
Duplantis’ father, American Greg Duplantis, a former world-class pole vaulter himself, might be the main reason: not his Swedish mother Helena, a former heptathlete and volleyball player.
RELATED: Girlfriend Desiré Inglander blowing up after Duplantis’ Olympic electricity
It all started with his older brother Andreas, who was already competing for the Swedish national team in the pole vault. Younger brother Mondo originally wanted to stick with Team USA. Then the Swedish youth coach Jonas Anshelm upped the ante by offering Greg a job for the national track and field team. A couple of weeks later, Mondo’s dad changed Armand’s trajectory: “We’re on. We’ll go for Sweden.” You can watch the full story below.
And this is the norm for many elite athletes across many sports: choosing between two, sometimes even three countries. See Joel Embiid of the United States men’s national basketball team. It happens all the time. For American fans, they’re used to being the country chosen, not the one left on the sidelines.
Several other major factors that make Duplantis’ choice more compelling. It’s more lucrative for Duplantis to choose Sweden, given track and field is more of a prominent sport in Europe vs. the once every four years a broader American audience pays attention every time the Summer Olympics roll around. Lastly, Sweden chooses their Olympic athletes over the compilation of performance over several years, not the high-stakes drama of an all-for-one Olympic trial like in the United States.
RELATED: Olympic sensation Armand Duplantis’ uncanny Hollywood star comparison
Duplantis also is fully proud to be American, as this clip plainly shows.
So in the end, while Duplantis might have been wearing the colors of Sweden, Americans can be just as proud of his amazing moment in Paris.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Squeaky sweet: Femke Bol’s Mickey Mouse voices goes viral after destroying Team USA
Sizzlin’ Simone: Biles flaunts skimpy ‘TEAM USA’ shorts with Jordan Chiles
Sprinting stunner: Meet Ewa Swoboda: Viral tattooed Polish sprinter and Barbie model
GOATS unite: Livvy Dunne’s throwback photos with Simone Biles are adorably awesome
$$$: How much gold is in a 2024 Olympic gold medal and what is one worth?