Kendall Jenner’s stylistic summer photos: bikini shots, equestrian love affair
Kendall Jenner can never be low key with her 292 million Instagram followers, but her summer post is quite charming and chill.
Many users are obsessed with her love life, with even this most-recent post closely scrutinized with the lack of her latest beau, Bad Bunny.
More noticeable is her continued love affair with horses, with many photos in the Instagram post including beautiful images of her with presumably Arizona. Of course, those in the fashion world know that Jenner and Gigi Hadid made a grand entrance at Vogue World Paris 2024 in matching equestrian-inspired suits from Hermes, riding horses naturally.
The 28 year old captioned the post, “some of me.”
Look at the show jumping one. Impressive!
For those that don’t know, Jenner has been passionate about equestrian sports and horses her entire life, going so far as to tell Vogue that she was more into equestrian sports than fashion growing up. And obviously, she blends the two, as is very apparent in her Vogue equestrian fashion ride earlier this year.
So of course her bikini photos will get all the headlines, but it’s the heartwarming equestrian photos that would seemingly be her favorite. Oh, and the one with the adorable baby llama.
