Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia reveals dream job after USC graduation
Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's eldest daughter, Natalia Bryant, officially became a college graduate last month.
Natalia earned a film degree from USC's School of Cinematic Arts and her mom, Vanessa Bryant, along with her younger sisters, Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5, helped celebrate the major life accomplishment.
The 22-year-old paid tribute to her late father on graduation day, as her sash included his Nike sheath logo. While the left side featured her sorority letters for Kappa Kappa Gamma, the right showed off the "Black Mamba" symbol above her heart.
The famous logo, which first premiered in 2005, will also be featured at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.
While Natalia will forever hold close the memories of her father, and sister, Gigi, who tragically died in a 2020 helicopter crash, she's also preparing to forge her own career post-college.
While Natalia worked as a model throughout college, she's laser-focused on her film career after graduating. In a new Q&A shared on Wednesday, June 4, Natalia was asked she's most excited about after college, "I can't wait to pursue being a film director," she answered.
While she noted that her "dream job" growing up was to be a fashion designer, Natalia has her heart set on taking a seat in the director's chair and making movies.
