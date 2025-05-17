The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Natalia Bryant has amazing tribute to dad Kobe during USC graduation

The oldest daughter of the late NBA legend and Vanessa Bryant honors dad on her big night.

Matt Ryan

LA Natalia Bryant attending the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 2nd, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
LA Natalia Bryant attending the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 2nd, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. / IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Kobe Bryant couldn’t be there to see his oldest daughter graduate college this week. She made sure to include him with an amazing tribute on the day she received her diploma from the University of Southern California.

Natalia, 22, received her undergraduate degree in film with proud mom Vanessa Bryant giving her a heartfelt message and beautiful picture on Instagram. The two are super close and look so much alike like their all-black ski fits while on a trip with Kobe’s former teammate Pau Gasol and his family, and their cowgirl twin looks at a Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles.

Natalia Bryant and Vanessa Bryant
Natalia and Vanessa at a USC women’s basketball game this past season. / USC Women’s Basketball/Instagram

On grad day, Natalia, who is also a professional model with her tall frame, wore a stunning white dress to go along with her stole with all her college honors. Vanessa made sure to point out the stole and wrote, “4 ever 🫶🏽❤️👑🐍 @nataliabryant ❤️🎉#USCGRAD #CumLaude”

Natalia Bryant
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

On the stole from on the left is her sorority letters for Kappa Kappa Gamma, Class of 2025, and her academic honors of Cum Laude. On the right, is dad’s Mamba logo symbol, School of Cinematic Arts, USC and the Trojans rally cry, Fight On!.

It was the Mamba logo that definitely was an amazing shoutout to dad to honor his legacy.

The “Mamba Mentality” that embodies the logo also represents Natalia’s sister “Mambacita” Gigi, whose special Kobe 9 shoes dropped on what would’ve been her 19th birthday.

That’s awesome. While Natalia flashed her beautiful smile, no doubt dad and sister Gigi were smiling down with her.

Congrats to Natalia Bryant.

Natalia Bryant and Kob
Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

