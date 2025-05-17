Natalia Bryant has amazing tribute to dad Kobe during USC graduation
Kobe Bryant couldn’t be there to see his oldest daughter graduate college this week. She made sure to include him with an amazing tribute on the day she received her diploma from the University of Southern California.
Natalia, 22, received her undergraduate degree in film with proud mom Vanessa Bryant giving her a heartfelt message and beautiful picture on Instagram. The two are super close and look so much alike like their all-black ski fits while on a trip with Kobe’s former teammate Pau Gasol and his family, and their cowgirl twin looks at a Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles.
On grad day, Natalia, who is also a professional model with her tall frame, wore a stunning white dress to go along with her stole with all her college honors. Vanessa made sure to point out the stole and wrote, “4 ever 🫶🏽❤️👑🐍 @nataliabryant ❤️🎉#USCGRAD #CumLaude”
On the stole from on the left is her sorority letters for Kappa Kappa Gamma, Class of 2025, and her academic honors of Cum Laude. On the right, is dad’s Mamba logo symbol, School of Cinematic Arts, USC and the Trojans rally cry, Fight On!.
It was the Mamba logo that definitely was an amazing shoutout to dad to honor his legacy.
The “Mamba Mentality” that embodies the logo also represents Natalia’s sister “Mambacita” Gigi, whose special Kobe 9 shoes dropped on what would’ve been her 19th birthday.
That’s awesome. While Natalia flashed her beautiful smile, no doubt dad and sister Gigi were smiling down with her.
Congrats to Natalia Bryant.
