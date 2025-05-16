Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia graduates USC while wearing beautiful white dress
Natalia Bryant graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in film. The oldest daughter of dad Kobe Bryant and mom Vanessa Bryant showed off showed her stunning graduation fit on Friday.
Natalia, 22, has blazed her own path giving up her athletic career as a star volleyball player in high school — she towered over a WNBA star in a recent photo — and focused on her degree and her work as a professional model. Speaking of modeling, a recent photo shoot for a magazine dropped on graduation week and even caught the attention of mom.
RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia poses with Ciara in fire fits at Beverly Hills party
When she’s not in school, Natalia has been hanging with mom, who she looks so much alike, and helping with her younger sisters Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5. She’s had matching fits with mom in all-black for a ski trip with dad’s former teammate Pau Gasol and his family, and then twin cowgirl looks for a Beyoncé concert where she and Vanessa got their “Cowboys Carter” on.
Now, she’s a graduate from USC in the class of 2025 from the School of Cinematic Arts with Cum Laude honors. Natalia dropped a picture in her beautiful white dress with a beaming smile.
RELATED: Natalia Bryant gives lookalike mom Vanessa shoutout with Dodgers fit photo
Mom was so proud of her and posted this message:
And this photo:
No doubt dad is smiling down today with her.
Natalia has said she wants to continue in a career in film.
Congratulations to Natalia Bryant. Fight On!