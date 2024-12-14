Ciara shows off Russell Wilson's red hot gift from Vanessa Bryant
The Pittsburgh Steelers look to win their fifth consecutive game when they face Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15. Despite not having his No. 1 wide receiver, Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson led the team to a dominant 27-14 over the Cleveland Browns last week.
With Pickens ruled out against Philadelphia, Wilson, who's gone 6-1 since taking over as team's starter, remains confident in the next man up mentality. "I've just got great confidence in our guys," he told reporters.
"And so there's never a time where I look left or look right and I don't believe. I've just got great confidence in who we have and those situations."
Cheering for Wilson as the Steelers take on the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, Dec. 15, the former Super Bowl champ's wife, Ciara. While the R&B singer missed the Steelers Christmas party earlier this week, she never misses watching her husband play.
One of Ciara's best friends, Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late Kobe Bryant, seemed to think Wilson needed an extra boost before facing the Eagles, and sent the 36-year-old quarterback a special gift.
RELATED: Ciara shares baby's disgruntled message to Russell Wilson after Steelers win
Ciara posted a photo of the fire-red Kobe 9 Elite Protro Christmas sneakers on her Instagram Stories, tagging her husband and Bryant. This marks the second pair of kicks Wilson has received from Bryant this month.
After the Steelers defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 44-38 in Week 13, Bryant sent Wilson the Nike Kobe “Grinch” edition cleats. With so many amazing gifts from Bryant, it's a wonder what Ciara will get her husband for Christmas.
