Kristin Juszczyk Stuns in Blue Bikini Selfie During 49ers Offseason
The San Francisco 49ers did not have the end to the 2025-26 NFL season that they were hoping for.
While San Francisco finished the regular season with an impressive record, the reality was that this team was limping into the playoffs because of the many injuries several key players suffered throughout the year.
One example of this is with star edge rusher Nick Bosa, who suffered a torn ACL back in Week 3. This required surgery and kept him sidelined for the rest of the season.
But these injuries didn't keep the 49ers from winning their 2025 NFL Wild Card round game against the then-defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 23-19. As big as this win was, the fact that star tight end George Kittle suffered a torn Achilles tendon during the contest crippled the 49ers' offense for their Divisional Round game against the Seattle Seahawks.
And the team's success ran out against the Seahawks (who went on to win Super Bowl LX), as they were dominated by a score of 41-6 when the NFC West rivals met on January 17.
The good news for San Francisco is that their starting backfield remained intact. Star running back Christian McCaffrey stayed healthy throughout the season (and many didn't think he would), while standout fullback Kyle Juszczyk also played the whole year.
As beloved as Juszczyk is, there's a case to be made that his wife, Kristin, is an even bigger star among 49ers and NFL fans. This is because of the fashion designs that she posts on social media, many of which have gone viral in recent years.
These designs then blossomed into a full business with her Off Season brand, allowing Juszczyk's influence to expand even further.
Kristin Juszczyk Turns Heads With Bikini Selfie
While the 49ers aren't in the spotlight right now, this doesn't mean that Juszczyk can't cause a stir with her outfits. This became clear in a February 28 Instagram Story post she made that's catching attention.
The post showed Juszczyk posing in a blue bikini with sunglasses and a hat on. She also had custom-made Golden State Warriors pants that she included a link in the post for fans to purchase.
It would seem that the 49ers' WAG is enjoying her offseason. And she's sure to continue turning heads with whatever outfits she creates before the next NFL season rolls around.
