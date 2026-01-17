Nick Bosa’s girlfriend Ella causes stir with ab-revealing selfie before 49ers game

The San Francisco 49ers are dealing with an absurd amount of injuries ahead of their January 17 road playoff game against their NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks.

Star tight end George Kittle ruptured his Achilles tendon during last week's game, ending his season. Not to mention Fred Warner, Ji'Ayir Brown, and Nick Bosa are all sidelined on defense, along with many other impact players who are already on injured reserve.

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) gestures as he is carted off the field after an injury during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The 49ers have had to be without Bosa for most of the season, as the former Ohio State Buckeyes star suffered a torn ACL back in Week 3, which required surgery and kept him sidelined for the rest of the season.

If there's a silver lining to this injury for Bosa, it's that he got to spend more time with Ella Ailiff, a TikTok model with whom Bosa recently went social media official.

Nick Bosa hard launches his relationship with TikTok model Ella Ailiff | Nick Bosa/TikTok

Since Bosa hasn't been able to compete on the field for most of the winter, that means more time for him to spend with Ailiff.

However, one would imagine that Bosa is making the short trip to Seattle with his squad to help show support for this Divisional round game. Therefore, Ailiff will be on her own this weekend.

Ella Ailiff | Ella Ailiff/TikTok

Ella Ailiff turns heads with mirror selfie before 49ers-Seahawks showdown

Ailiff is still managing to get attention even without Bosa by her side. This was proven by a January 17 post she made to her Instagram story that showed her in a black crop-top shirt with blue jeans and knee-high black boots.

Ella Ailiff's January 16 Instagram story. | Instagram/@ellaailiff

It's safe to assume that Bosa will be eager to get back to Ailiff after Saturday's game, regardless of whether the 49ers win or lose.

Aug 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa (97) watches from the sidelines in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

