Jason Kelce's wife Kylie reveals his romantic side, Christmas tradition
Former NFL star turned television personality Jason Kelce is one of the most entertaining men in football. His wife, Kylie Kelce, provides a nice balance to Jason's wild side.
But, when he's not in front of the camera, the older Kelce brother can be a bit sentimental.
During the latest episode of her Not Gonna Lie podcast, Kylie revealed Jason's "romantic" side which sparked a Christmas tradition for their family.
"One tradition outside of our kids that Jason and I did quite some time ago is we went on our first trip together as a couple and Jason had discussed we should try and get an ornament how great would it be if we eventually ended up with a tree covered in ornaments from all the places that we've been together," Kylie revealed.
"Which might have been one of the most romantic things he's ever said."
But, because it is Jason Kelce, things took a hilarious turn.
Sometimes once you start something you have to follow through, even if it means adapting your gameplan.
"The only issue is that we went through the whole trip and forgot to look for Christmas ornaments," Kylie noted. "So naturally when we were in the airport, about to be on our way home, we had to stop into the souvenir shop that's in the airport. The only thing that they had were keychains so we committed to the bit and stuck with it. Now we have a Christmas tree covered in keychains."
A tree covered in keychains? We call that personality. And for the Kelce family, there is nothing more fitting.
