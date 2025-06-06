The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lakers star Luka Doncic is dramatically skinny compared to last season side-by-side

The NBA All-Star is getting an assist from his fiancée Anamaria Goltes with his new, slimmer physique.

Matt Ryan

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Target Center.
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Luka Doncic played last season at a listed weight of 230 pounds. The Los Angeles Lakers will have to update that based on his offseason look with a noticeable weight loss.

The knock on the 26-year-old Doncic has always been his work ethic and diet off the court. Before the start of last season before he was traded to the Lakers from the Dallas Mavericks, he was in a charity game and looked super out of shape. There was also the now viral scene after the Mavs won the Western Conference when Doncic had his beer taken away.

RELATED: Lakers star Luka Doncic reveals hating one LA stereotype for funny reason

With all that said, the dude still averaged 28.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game last season, but the Lakers were dropped in the first round of the playoffs and at time he looked gassed out there.

A much thinner Luka has appeared thanks in part to his fiancée Anamaria Goltes who is helping Doncic with his diet. Scroll through to see more.

RELATED: Lakers star Luka Doncic shares adorable dad-daughter moment amid NBA drama

Here’s another look:

It remains to be seen how the offseason dominoes fall and if the Lakers reload, but one thing for sure is the rest of the league could be in trouble next year as a slimmer Doncic could be unstoppable.

His 1-year-old daughter Gabriela should also get an assist for keeping dad busy.

Luka Doncic
Luka Doncic/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

No way!: Steph Curry’s 12-year-old daughter Riley almost as tall as dad in family pic

Curry x2: Ayesha Curry shares rare behind-the-scenes baby Cai photos with big bro

Smitten: Bronny James’ girlfriend Parker Whitfield joins LeBron family in Hawaii

Still flawless: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal proudly goes makeup-free without baby

Awww: Tom Brady’s 12-year-old daughter looks like dad in rare selfie together

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/News