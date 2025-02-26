Luka Doncic's fiancée Anamaria Goltes gushes at Lakers star's Mavs revenge game
Luka Doncic was playing with a chip on his shoulder Tuesday night. The recently acquired Los Angeles Lakers star was playing in his first game against his former team, the Dallas Mavericks, and delivered in a big way.
Not only did the Lakers come away with a 107-99 win over the Mavs, Luka posted his first triple-double with his new team.
Luka recorded 19 points, 15 rebounds, and 12 assists.
MORE: Luka Doncic's fiancée Anamaria Goltes enjoys Lakers debut with daughter in LA gear
After the game, his fiancée Anamaria Goltes took to social media to celebrate his big game and gushed over his performance.
Anamaria posted a series of heart emojis while reposting his statline.
The Mavs did Luka dirty, and now they have unlocked a beast.
MORE: Luka Doncic's fianceé lovingly reacts to his new Lakers jersey after historic trade
Luka and Anamaria first met when they were kids in Croatia and began dating in 2016.
Anamaria is a model who has appeared on the cover of Cosmopolitan Slovenia and serves as an ambassador for Lisca Lingerie. She studied at the University of Ljubljana's School of Economics and Business and has finished her coursework virtually while living in Dallas with Luka.
Doncic proposed to Anamaria in Slovenia on July 7, 2023.
Up next for Luka and the Lakers is a Thursday night meeting with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Tip-off at crypto.com Arena is set for 10:30 p.m. ET.
